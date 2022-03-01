Catholic Sabha to hold candle light human chain

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 01 2022, 23:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2022, 01:26 ist

The Catholic Sabha, along with all its local branches in the district, is organising a candle light human chain on the roads and highways outside all churches throughout Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday from 6 pm to 7 pm, as a mark of peaceful protest against the Anti Conversion Bill proposed by the Government of Karnataka. 

The protest is also against other issues like atrocities committed on Christians, the destruction of a 40-year-old Christian prayer hall at Kuloor and the destruction of the statue of Jesus Christ in Bengaluru.

The silent protest will urge the government to drop the bill as it is in clear violation of Constitutional Rights and it can also be misused and the Christian community will have to face a lot of hardships.

President of Catholic Sabha Stanley Lobo and PRO of Mangalore Diocese, Roy Castelino, have urged all community members to participate in the protest.

