Cattle smugglers attack police on duty in Karkala

Illegal cattle traffickers have allegedly attacked police and have made an attempt to kill the police on duty at Mudaru village in Bajegoli in Karkala during the wee hours of Sunday.

According to sources, the police team on beat under the supervision of Karkala rural police station SI Tejaswi T I made an attempt to intercept a motorbike and a car at 3.50 am. The rider and driver ignored the police instructions and moved ahead and in the process hit the barricades and tried taking the vehicles over the police.

The police including the SI jumped to save their lives. The SI had injuries on his knee. The police could look into the car that had the cattle tied inhumanely.

Police immediately followed the car and the bike. They could nab the bike rider Sayyed Juhad, who in a bid to flee, fell into a drain on the roadside.

On inquiry, Juhad said he and his relative Feroz indulged in stealing the cattle from roads after receiving the information from one Suresh. A large number of cattle are found on the roadside at Mala, Nallur and Bajegoli.

A case has been registered in Karkala rural police station.