'Centre diverting people's mind from burning issues'

The district unit of CPM staged a protest against the financial crisis and inflation in the country at Martyrs Memorial in Ajjarkadu on Tuesday.

Addressing the protesters, CPM District Secretary Balakrishna Shetty alleged that the unscientific policies of the Central government had resulted in financial crisis and economic slowdown.

The idea of demonetisation and faulty implementation of GST were huge blunders. The initiative was taken without studying the aftermath effect. The production sector is at loss. The financial turmoil requires several years to recuperate. The employment is cut and the generation of employment opportunities is faraway dream in the present scenario, he said.

Shetty alleged that in spite of economic slowdown, the Central government was indulged in communal polarisation by giving birth to several versions of vendetta politics. The burning issues like agricultural slowdown, unemployment and rising poverty are least addressed by the government. All attempts are made to divert the minds of people from the burning issues. The right wings have taken over the country and are tarnishing the image of diversified culture, the country bequeaths, he said.

Coming down heavily on the Central government, he said the Centre was promoting corporate sector. He urged the government to generate employment. Until the employment is guaranteed, unemployed youth should be ensured with unemployment allowance.

The privatisation of public sector should be stopped. The FDI should be withdrawn in defence and mines sectors. The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) should be revised to ensure minimum 200 work days. The old age and widow pension should be hiked to Rs 3,000.

He strongly condemned the Centre's apathy towards compensating the flood-hit victims in the state.