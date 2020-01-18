Centre implemented CAA when none asked for it: Ibrahim

MLC C M Ibrahim turned emotional and even choked while appealing to mediapersons on saving the Constitution. “Hindu Rashtra Sankalpa will not be realised. Innocent children are dying and communities would even pay to RSS, something similar to the hafta paid to rowdies, in order to stop feeding poison to communities and allow them to live peacefully like one family,” Ibrahim stressed while addressing mediapersons at Congress Bhavan on Friday.

The former Union minister said the Centre had implemented Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) when none had asked for it. BJP leader L K Advani though being an immigrant, got citizenship, he said. “Rule this country. But why tinker with the Constitution?’’ he asked and wondered whether Home Minister Amit Shah or Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be able to produce their marriage certificates to prove themselves as citizens of the country.

Ibrahim said the Centre was clueless on running the government and does not know when to take decisions. The unemployment is all time-high in the country. Bangladesh today boasts of a better GDP (8%) when compared to India (3%). The train has derailed and they (BJP-led government) are making fresh mistakes in their attempt to cover previous mistakes, he added.

He revealed writing a letter to Modi on the need to consult former prime minister like Manmohan Singh in order to take corrective steps on improving India’s economy.

Ibrahim said he had not received any response from prime minister. He said the Muslim community was awakened and the anti-CAA protest had taken the form of a freedom struggle.