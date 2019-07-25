Chikkamagaluru gets 2 fodder banks

The authorities have opened two fodder banks in the plateau region to cater to the needs of farmers.

A bank has been opened at Ishwarahalli Gate in Lakhya hobli of Chikkamagaluru taluk and at Amrit Mahal Breed Conservation Centre at Ajjampura.

The officials are making arrangements to open another fodder bank at Panchanahalli in Kadur taluk.

Paddy straw from Andhra Pradesh, Hindupura, Chamarajanagar, and Mysuru is procured to supply to farmers. The price of fodder is Rs 2 a kg. Each farmer will get one quintal of fodder initially.

The fodder bank at Ishwarahalli Gate started selling fodder from July 23. Farmers from 24 villages in Kalasapura and Belavadi will be supplied fodder.

Deficit rain

Rudrappa of Shankaranahalli said, “There is shortage of fodder, following deficit rain. We have come with tractors to ferry fodder.”

Speaking to DH, Dr Mallikarjuna, Animal Husbandry Department deputy director, said, “Arrangements have been made to open fodder banks at three places. After reviewing the situation, if there is demand, measures will be taken to open fodder banks in other places.”

Farmer Khalil Ahmmed from Shankaranahalli said, “There is acute shortage of fodder for the last 15 days. I rear two cows a two calves and get eight litres of milk from each cow. How can I rear a cow without fodder? The fodder bank will be of great helpful.”

Chikkamagaluru Tahsildar Nandakumar said, “Four employees of the Animal Husbandry Department and two from the Revenue Department will distribute fodder at the fodder bank. We have arrangements to store fodder by hiring space.”

Dr C Ramesh, Animal Husbandry Department Chikkamagaluru assistant director, said “Already 15 tonne fodder has been distributed.”