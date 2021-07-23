Chikkamagaluru rains: Man killed, houses damaged

Chikkamagaluru rains: Man killed, houses partially damaged

A bridge connecting Baidollli village too has remained submerged

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Jul 23 2021, 15:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 15:14 ist
Paddy seedlings submerged in water at Hanthoor. Credit: DH Photo

A man lost his life after a cowshed fell on him following heavy rain in Chikkamagaluru's Kyathanabeedu.

The deceased is Basavegowda (66).

A cow also died in the mishap.

Meanwhile, as rains continued to lash various parts of the Chikkamagaluru district on Friday, several houses have been partially damaged and tracts of farmland have been flooded.


Plantations affected by flood at Baidolli in Mudigere. 

Following bountiful rain, tracts of farmland at Baidolli in Oorubage gram panchayat in Mudigere taluk have remained underwater.

A bridge connecting Baidollli village too has remained submerged.

Paddy seedlings have been completely damaged in Hanthoor village following the flood.

Koppa has received 193 mm rainfall, Hariharapura- 220 mm, Jayapura- 12 mm, Basarikatte-147.3 mm and Kammaradi-162.4 mm rainfall.  

Mangaluru
Karnataka
rains

