Chikkamagaluru rains: Man killed, houses partially damaged

A man lost his life after a cowshed fell on him following heavy rain in Chikkamagaluru's Kyathanabeedu.
The deceased is Basavegowda (66).
A cow also died in the mishap.
Meanwhile, as rains continued to lash various parts of the Chikkamagaluru district on Friday, several houses have been partially damaged and tracts of farmland have been flooded.
Following bountiful rain, tracts of farmland at Baidolli in Oorubage gram panchayat in Mudigere taluk have remained underwater.
A bridge connecting Baidollli village too has remained submerged.
Paddy seedlings have been completely damaged in Hanthoor village following the flood.
Koppa has received 193 mm rainfall, Hariharapura- 220 mm, Jayapura- 12 mm, Basarikatte-147.3 mm and Kammaradi-162.4 mm rainfall.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Chiplun inundated as heavy rains pound Ratnagiri
See Shilpa Shetty's first post since husband's arrest
Now, a mask that purifies air and amplifies your voice
Japan Olympic superfan Kyoko Ishikawa brings Games home
See: Hard-hitting photos of plastic pollution worldwide
After record floods, central China braces for typhoon
Five movies to watch on Suriya's birthday
All you need to know about Tennis at the Tokyo Olympics
Entrance exam NEET to have centre in Dubai this year
Climate 'mysteries' puzzle scientists despite progress