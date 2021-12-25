Christmas celebrated in Dakshina Kannada

Religious fervour and gaiety marked the Christmas celebrations in Dakshina Kannada as thousands thronged colourfully decked churches to attend prayers on Saturday.

The churches were decorated with lamps, stars and sky lanterns. The Christmas cribs at the churches were a major attraction, highlighting the birth of Jesus Christ.

Christmas carols were sung before the mass at the churches. Santa Claus added colour to the celebrations.

Most of the churches had Christmas mass on Friday evening. Almost all the churches in the coastal districts had started the preparations for making the crib about a month ago.

A few shops and malls too had placed a crib, Christmas tree and stars in front of it, highlighting the spirit of Christmas.

The Catholic families were busy decorating roofs of houses or apartments with Christmas stars, or making cribs or making ‘Kuswar’ (traditional sweets made during the Christmas season), for the last few weeks.

As a part of the tradition, many Christians also exchanged the Kuswar with their brethren and distributed it among the non-Christian neighbours.

Mangalore Diocese Bishop Rev Peter Paul Saldanha led the prayers at Rosario Church on Saturday morning.

People donate hair for cancer patients

As a part of Christmas celebrations, 50 people donated their hair for cancer patients recently.

The programme was organised by the Centre for Social Concern of St Aloysius College, Canara Organisation of Development and Peace and Indian Catholic Youth Movement.