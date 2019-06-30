Circulation of vulgar videos: Suo motu case registered

Superintendent of Police Lakshmi Prasad said the police had registered a suo motu case against the circulation of two videos, where a man and a woman are seen in a compromising position, through WhatsApp.

The public have been asked neither to forward the videos over social media nor to save the videos on their phones or computers, he added.

The sharing as well as saving the videos is an offence under IPC Sections 354C and 66E, 66A of IT Act and the persons (including group admins) will be made accused under the sections, the SP warned.