Civic workers to be felicitated on Nov 14

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • Nov 06 2021, 22:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2021, 00:37 ist

Dalit Sangharsh Samiti will organise a programme to felicitate civic workers on November 14, said Samiti convener H R Parashuram.

Addressing reporters, he said, “The civic workers keep our surroundings clean, but, they still lack basic facilities including healthcare, housing, security and others. The government should earmark special grants for the welfare of these workers.”

The civic workers in Gonikoppa will be felicitated on November 14. Later, civic workers from all the taluks will be honoured, he said.

A protest march from Umamaheshwari Temple to the Agricultural Credit Cooperative Society in Gonikoppa will be organised to urge the government to fulfil the demands of civic workers, said Parashuram.

MLA K G Bopaiah will lay the foundation for the DSS office at Gonikoppa market premises on November 14, he added.

