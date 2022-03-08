Clashes in college results in filing of FIRs

The clash between students over the issue of wearing hijab at P Dayananda Pai and P Satish Pai Government First Grade College resulted in as many as three cases being filed in North and in CEN (Cyber, Economics, and Narcotics) police station, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said on Tuesday.

On March 4, based on the complaint of Hiba Shek from Uppala in Kasargod, Bunder police had registered a case under section 323 (punishment for causing hurt) and 504 (provoking people to break peace) of IPC against Sanath Shetty, Sai Sandesha and 15 members of the ABVP.

Hiba's friends also filed another case in the North police station. Close on the heels of death threats being issued against a student Sai Sandesha on social media, the CEN police station registered a case based on the complaint of Kavana Shetty. All sections were framed based on legal opinions, said the commissioner.

No FIR was registered based on the college principal's complaint accusing hijab-wearing students of defaming the college as it did not attract any sections of IPC. The principal can file a complaint against the students with other departments, he added.

The case against the Facebook page, Mangaluru muslims, which was posting messages to create unrest in society was handed over to CID. A preliminary investigation had revealed that individuals in foreign countries were posting the messages.

A delegation from ABVP led by Prantha secretary Manikanta Kalasa submitted a memorandum to the commissioner alleging selective targeting of ABVP students in campuses under the guise of the hijab issue.