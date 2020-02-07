Clear huts on Balugodu paisari land: DC tells officers

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy has directed officials to clear the huts put up on paisari land in Balugodu of Virajpet taluk, a month ago.

She was speaking at a meeting with the members of homeless families in Balugodu and officials, at the DC’s office on Friday.

Annies promised of take necessary measures to allocate sites to the homeless, provided the district administration was given required time.

“Why the records such as ration card and Aadhaar card of the residents in Balugodu were not provided to the district administration so far?” she asked.

The deputy commissioner said a survey would be carried out in the Paisari land in Balugodu to assess the extent of encroachment on the said land. She, meanwhile, asked the people residing at Balugodu protest venue to return to the places where they lived prior to the protest.

“Certain procedures need to be followed before allotting the sites. It would be checked whether the homeless had availed sites earlier. If possible, the sites will be provided to the homeless on the land where they are residing now,’’ Annies said.

Speaking on the occasion, activist Palani Prakash said that there were more than 60 homeless families dwelling in the areas in the jurisdiction of Bittangala Gram Panchayat in Virajpet taluk.

Currently, these families are living in the line houses of the plantations, he said and requested the district administration to provide them housing facility.

‘’Though applications for providing houses have been submitted from the past 25 years, it has been of no use. Homeless people living in huts in Balugodu, Arji, Virajpet and Perumbadi should not be evacuated. They should be provided with title deeds”, he added.

CITU district President A Mahadeva said that the condition of homeless dalits in the district was pitiable and requested the deputy commissioner to provide them houses. Residents of Balugodu said that 71 families were currently living in the huts. They have come from Virajpet town, Arji, Betoli, Ammatti, Bittangala, Hosuru, Bettageri, Chennayyanakote, Mekeri, Hoskeri and surrounding areas.

Among them, 40 belonging to scheduled castes, 18 belong to scheduled tribes and 13 to other communities. They meanwhile said that they do not have any records to prove their citizenship.

Shirasthedar Palangappa said that there was 37 acres of paisari land in Balugodu and there was a need to conduct a survey.

Annies said that a survey would be conducted to clear the encroachments on the government land in Balugodu. However, the process might take a month. Another meeting will be conducted after two weeks in this regard. The encroachment problem will be solved eventually, she added.

Assistant Commissioner T Javaregowda, Land Records department Deputy Director Shrinivas, DySP Jayakumar, Social Welfare department Deputy Director Bharathi, IDTP officer Shivakumar and Balugodu Paisari residents H V Ramdas, Chikkathamma, H K Raja and Geetha were present.

Survey team formed

A survey team was formed for conducting survey in Balugodu paisari land. The committee comprises tahsilar, taluk panchayat executive offficer, taluk social welfare officer, ITDP officer, taluk BCM officer, town panchayat chief officer, PDO, revenue inspector, village accountant and taluk survey supervisor.