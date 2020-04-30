CM responds to labourers stranded in Talapady

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa responded to the woes of labourers, including a pregnant woman, from Shikaripura who were left stranded in Talapady for past 30 days due to the lockdown.

Arrangements were made to send migrant labourers to Shikaripura on Wednesday night itself.

The migrant labourers had arrived to work in Uppala in Kasargod district two months ago. After the lockdown was implemented, the labourers had walked up to Talapady--border of Karnataka-Kerala. But police prevented them from crossing the border. Thus the labourers were forced to stay at Mariyashrama School in Kunjathoor in Kerala.

The locals were supplying food to them daily. The labourers, however, insisted on returning to their village and even had threatened to commit suicide.

As news of their plight spread, Basavaraj, who serves as Personal Secretary of CM, contacted the family and made arrangements for their return on Wednesday night. The family members reached their native village on Thursday.

“I am pregnant and do not have money in hand. I have not got my health checked up since weeks. As my parents are also unwell, I was suffering mentally. We just want to return to our village and eke out a living by working in the land,” Kalavathi had told mediapersons before departing on Wednesday.