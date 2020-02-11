‘Coffee growers cheated of lakhs of rupees’

Coffee grower Nellamakkada P Muttanna alleged that a private company in Maggula village near Virajpet has cheated coffee growers to the tune of Rs 3 crore without making payments after purchasing coffee beans.

Speaking to reporters in Virajpet on Tuesday, he said that the company had been carrying out transactions from the past 10 years. The company registered in the year 2000 and has five partners.

The cheques issued by the company towards the purchase of coffee beans have been bouncing. This way, around 35 planters have lost lakhs of rupees each. When enquired, the company representatives have given vague replies. A police complaint has been submitted by the coffee growers in this regard, said Muttanna.

Coffee growers Maletira Kashi said that there is information that the partners of the company have purchased sites in Bengaluru. Criminal cases will be filed in connection with check bounce, he added.