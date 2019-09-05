Confusion in electing Dasara Committee chief

A meeting convened to discuss on Madikeri Dasara celebrations in Kaveri Kalakshetra was postponed following confusions over the election of the working president on Thursday.

At the start of the meeting, which was presided over by Kodagu district Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy on Wednesday, former working president of Madikeri Dasara Committee, Mahesh Jaini, raised the issue of clearing the confusion surrounding the committee’s bye-law.

The deputy commissioner observed that in the absence of the president and vice president of Madikeri City Municipal Council (CMC), the deputy commissioner will remain as the chief patron and the chairperson of Dasara Committee.

Dashamantapa Committee President Ranjith said that one Robin Devaiah was elected by the Dashamantapa Committee as working president of the Dasara Committee.

But, former president of CMC H M Nandakumar objected to Robin Devaiah as the working president of Dasara Committee and pointed out that the election of the office-bearers of Dasara Committee should have taken place in a meeting headed by the CMC president.

“Even though there is a mention of elections in the bye-law, there is no clear definition about the voters. Therefore, an amendment in the bye-law is the need of the hour,” he declared.

G Chidvilas said that the person elected by the Dashamantapa Committee can only be a candidate and cannot be an elected working president until he is elected in the general meeting.

CMC President S I Munir Ahmed said that he proposes the name of G Chidvilas for the post of the working president of Madikeri Dasara Committee.

Bye-law amendment

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that there were differences of opinion in the election of the working president of Madikeri Dasara Committee. She asked Robin Devaiah and Chidvilas to hold talks and make a statement on the confusion over the post of working president.

“A committee will be formed in November to bring amendments into the bye-law, she added.

Following confusions, the deputy commissioner postponed the meeting to Friday.

CMC former president Kaveramma Somanna, Dashamantapa Samiti President Ranjith, Madikeri Dasara Committee member Chummi Devaiah, District Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar, Zilla Panchayat

Chief Executive Officer K Lakshmi Priya and CMC Commissioner Ramesh Kumar were present.