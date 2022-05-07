On the occasion of International Mother’s Day, KMC Hospital will conduct a contest for pregnant women – a maternity photoshoot or writing a letter to their future child.

The winner will receive a prize worth Rs 50,000, the first runner-up Rs 30,000 and the second runner-up Rs 20,000. The maternity photoshoot is to be done showing the baby bump. The letter needs to be addressed to the future child expressing how you feel about becoming a new parent and what your child means to you (word count should not exceed 300 words).

Pregnant women can reach out to a dedicated phone number +91-9008167071 or email id wowmomcontest@gmail.com

The entries should be submitted before May 10.

Regional Chief Operations Officer, KMC Hospital, Saghir Siddiqui said, “This contest aims at helping people in and around the city learn more about the importance of being able to enjoy the experience of motherhood.”