Contest for pregnant women

Contest for pregnant women

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 07 2022, 22:19 ist
  • updated: May 07 2022, 23:35 ist

On the occasion of International Mother’s Day, KMC Hospital will conduct a contest for pregnant women – a maternity photoshoot or writing a letter to their future child.

The winner will receive a prize worth Rs 50,000, the first runner-up Rs 30,000 and the second runner-up Rs 20,000. The maternity photoshoot is to be done showing the baby bump. The letter needs to be addressed to the future child expressing how you feel about becoming a new parent and what your child means to you (word count should not exceed 300 words).

Pregnant women can reach out to a dedicated phone number +91-9008167071 or email id wowmomcontest@gmail.com

The entries should be submitted before May 10.

Regional Chief Operations Officer, KMC Hospital, Saghir Siddiqui said, “This contest aims at helping people in and around the city learn more about the importance of being able to enjoy the experience of motherhood.”

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

International Mother’s Day
KMC Hospital
maternity photoshoot
Mangaluru

What's Brewing

Taliban order Afghan women to cover fully in public

Taliban order Afghan women to cover fully in public

Korean dramas are fashion goals!

Korean dramas are fashion goals!

SRK's new lookalike reveals how he was once mobbed

SRK's new lookalike reveals how he was once mobbed

Understanding this concept could help save coral reefs

Understanding this concept could help save coral reefs

Before birds or bees, this is how trilobites made baby

Before birds or bees, this is how trilobites made baby

 