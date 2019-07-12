‘Coop banks should give more help to farmers’

Cooperative banks should implement more and more programmes towards the development of farmers as well as the society, said State Cooperative Federation president N Ganganna.

He was speaking during a state-level workshop, organised by the State Cooperative Federation and the District Cooperative Union, at Hotel Coorg International in Madikeri on Thursday.

“The state cooperative banks have now made a lot of progress and have been identified on a national-level, owing to their remarkable achievement. The banks have been providing low interest loans and financial aid to farmers to purchase agricultural equipment,” he pointed out.

District Cooperative Union President A K Manu Muttappa said that the cooperative banks of the district have been laying a thrust on education. Financial assistance has also been provided to natural calamity victims, he said.

District Central Cooperative Bank Chairman Kodandera P Ganapathy, District Cooperative Union Vice President P C Acchaiah and district Cooperative Union Director S P Ningappa were present on the occasion.