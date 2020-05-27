COVID-19: Students start online poster campaign to highlight problems

Future of hundreds of students is uncertain as educational institutions are closed and there is no clarity on the commencement of classes due to COVID-19 pandemic.

To bring the issue to the notice of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar, National Students Union of India (NSUI) Karnataka have started an online poster campaign.

“I am a student. The government is responsible for the protection of my future,” reads the placards that students are holding as a part of the statewide ‘Campaign from Home’ launched by students to bring the issues faced by them to the notice of the government.

The major concern of the NSUI Karnataka is the education loans availed by a large number of students for pursuing their studies.

“We want to seek clarity on our future with regard to education. As we can not hold protest in the backdrop of Covid-19 lockdown, we decided to launch a campaign sharing our photo holding placards in front of our houses. The photo with placards are shared on social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and is tagged to the CM, higher education minister and primary and secondary education minister,” NSUI Mangaluru South president Shounak S Rai told DH.

He said, “Though the government has directed educational institutions to conduct online classes, many students are unable to attend owing to poor internet coverage in rural areas. Several students do not even have a smartphone to make use of the online classes.”

Rai said, “Students across the state have been facing many difficulties. Students in the border areas of the state and those who are in the containment areas will not be able to attend classes or examinations once the classes resume.”

“Further, several students from Kerala come daily to Mangaluru to pursue their studies. There is no clarity of how they should manage once the classes commence. The government should consider the problems faced by the students seriously and take decisions keeping in mind the bright future of students,” he said.

The campaign has received an overwhelming response from students across the state. The campaign by holding placards is initiated both in English and Kannada.

Extending support to the statewide campaign, MLC Ivan D’Souza said the government should protect the interest of students in the state.

“The government should make arrangements with regard to the conduct of examinations and commencement of classes in consultation with the students,” he added.

Food kits

The NSUI has also distributed food kits to medical nursing students who are stranded in Mangaluru following the lockdown.