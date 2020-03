Three students of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) with symptoms of suspected coronavirus are kept in isolation wards at KMC in Manipal, near Mangaluru.

Follow live updates coronavirus cases in India here

The students, who arrived from the US, Malaysia and Kuwait, were suffering from cough and fever. Their throat swab and blood samples have been sent to a laboratory in Bengaluru and the report is awaited, said District Health Officer Dr Sudheer Chandrasooda.