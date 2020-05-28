Covid-19: Three more cases in coffee land, tally shoot up to 14

Three more positive cases of Covid-19 have been reported from Chikkamagaluru on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 14 in the district.

All the three infected are men, P-2451 (37 years), P-2468 (23 years) and P-2485 (36 years).

Among these two had returned from Maharastra and another one from New Delhi. One is a native of Mudigere and two others from Sringeri.

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham said that all the three have been admitted to the district Covid-19 hospital. So far, all the infected in the district are those who had returned from other states.

A total of 553 people have returned to the district from outer states. Nasal and throat swabs of 506 people were sent to the laboratory and the reports have been negative. Reports of the remaining 47 persons are awaited, the DC added.