Crops lost due to tusker menace

A lone tusker has created panic in Injalagere and Guhya regions.

Agriculturists alleged that the elephant has been camping at a coffee estate in the region and has been destroying crops including plantain and areca.

The farmers and the public have urged the forest department to drive the tusker into the forest.

Also, an elephant herd has been moving in the surroundings of Agastyeshwara Temple in Guhya village. Many vehicle users have been confronted by the elephant herd in the evenings. The workers are afraid to work in the plantations.

Virajpet RFO Kallira Devaiah said that the movement of the elephants in Injalagere and Guhya villages is being traced.

Measures will be taken to drive the elephants to Maldare forest, he added.