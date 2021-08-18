Crops lost due to tusker menace

Crops lost due to tusker menace

DHNS
DHNS, Siddapura,
  • Aug 18 2021, 00:54 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2021, 01:05 ist
A lone tusker at a coffee plantation in Injalagere.

A lone tusker has created panic in Injalagere and Guhya regions.

Agriculturists alleged that the elephant has been camping at a coffee estate in the region and has been destroying crops including plantain and areca.

The farmers and the public have urged the forest department to drive the tusker into the forest.

Also, an elephant herd has been moving in the surroundings of Agastyeshwara Temple in Guhya village. Many vehicle users have been confronted by the elephant herd in the evenings. The workers are afraid to work in the plantations.

Virajpet RFO Kallira Devaiah said that the movement of the elephants in Injalagere and Guhya villages is being traced.

Measures will be taken to drive the elephants to Maldare forest, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

tusker
elephant menace
Kodagu
crops destroyed

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hijab mandatory for women, not Burqa: Taliban

Hijab mandatory for women, not Burqa: Taliban

In Pics | Things Taliban banned when they ruled Afghan

In Pics | Things Taliban banned when they ruled Afghan

How Taliban engineered the Afghan 'political collapse'

How Taliban engineered the Afghan 'political collapse'

'Want to run their own country': SP MP defends Taliban

'Want to run their own country': SP MP defends Taliban

America's longest war: Pics from 20 yrs in Afghanistan

America's longest war: Pics from 20 yrs in Afghanistan

 