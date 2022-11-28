Cruise vessel calls at New Mangalore Port

Cruise vessel calls at New Mangalore Port

The cruise vessel arrived from Mormugao in Goa and from Mangaluru it sailed to Cochin port

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Nov 28 2022, 19:20 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2022, 19:20 ist
Cruise vessel MS Europa 2 which called at New Mangalore Port on Monday. Credit: Special arrangement

The New Mangalore Port received the first cruise ship of the current cruise season on Monday.

The cruise ship MS Europa 2 was called at berth number 4. It arrived with 271 passengers and 373 crew members sailing under the flag of Malta. Its carrying capacity is 42,830 gross tonnage and her current draught is reported to be 6.3 metres. Her length overall (LOA) is 224.38 meters and her width is 29.99 meters.

The cruise vessel arrived from Mormugao in Goa and from Mangaluru it sailed to Cochin port.

Officials from New Mangalore Port Authority had made all arrangements to welcome the cruise passengers. In fact, the cruise season commenced after a gap of two years due to Covid-19 pandemic. Arrangements were made for medical screening of passengers, 11 immigration and four customs counters were set up for the purpose.

In addition, six coaches of bus and cars, 15 prepaid taxis, were ready to take the passengers. A meditation centre was also set up by the Department of Ayush and cultural programmes portraying Indian mythology were performed on the occasion.

The passengers visited various tourist points in and around Mangaluru including St Aloysius, Kadri temple, Kudroli Temple, local market, cashew factory, Udupi temple, 1000 Pillar Basadi and mall.

In fact, the last cruise vessel the port received was on February 18, 2020 with 1,800 passengers and 800 crew on board. Later, due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, the cruise vessels were not allowed to enter the port in March 2020 on the direction of the Government of India. In fact, 22 cruise vessels had called at the port in the year 2017 and 26 vessels during 2018.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

cruise
Mangaluru
Karnataka

What's Brewing

WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox

WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox

K'taka: Professor calls student 'Kasab'; probe ordered

K'taka: Professor calls student 'Kasab'; probe ordered

Gaikwad hits world record seven sixes in 43-run over

Gaikwad hits world record seven sixes in 43-run over

Protests erupt in China against stringent Covid rules

Protests erupt in China against stringent Covid rules

Social media, Finfluencers and (un)sound advice

Social media, Finfluencers and (un)sound advice

Road trip? Here’s what your insurance should cover

Road trip? Here’s what your insurance should cover

 