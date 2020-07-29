Cyber experts warn against fake oximeter app

Cyber experts have asked people not to fall prey to messages on malicious apps, malware and phishing campaigns and others in the name of Covid-19.

The alert follows a message on a fake app that claims to detect the blood oxygen level, which is being circulated on social media.

The pulse oximeter, used to know the blood saturation level, is available in the market at Rs 1,400. However, frauds have been claiming that instead of using the oximeter, one can know the level by placing the fingers or fingerprint on the mobile light using the app. A few fake mobile application is also available in the name.

Dr Ananth Prabhu G, Cyber Law and Security Trainer and Professor at Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management, said, "People are falling prey to the new app, which they unknowingly consider it as a cheaper option for the oximeter."

"Such apps can read personal details and bank transactions as it asks for storage and gallery permission during installations. Using the fingerprint of the mobile users, there are chances of withdrawing money from online bank accounts. People should not download such mobile applications," he advised.

Fr Muller's Medical College, Associate Professor Dr Prashanth Y M, General Medicine Department, said, "Mobile application cannot read the oxygen level in the blood. It can only be read through oximeter."

All people do not require pulse oximeters. Only those suffering from diabetes, high BP and other diseases should have oximeter, Dr Prashanth suggested.