Dakshina Kannada is close to my heart, says Senthil

Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil S, who tendered his resignation from administrative service on Friday, said that Dakshina Kannada is close to his heart.

Speaking to DH, he said, “I might make the district my second home as well. The people and the elected representatives in the district were very cooperative during my tenure as deputy commissioner.”

On his future plan, he said, “It was not a hasty decision. I had been thinking over it for the last several days. There is no question of going back on my decision. There is a lot of scope in the country to air one’s opinion and thereby serve the people.”

Naveen Nayak, chief executive officer, Abhimo Technologies Pvt Ltd, Mangaluru, has tweeted to the PMO India, “Mangalore dc Mr Shashikanth Senthil resigned. Kindly act as he is best DC we need him (sic).”

Mangaluru City Corporation civic group member Arjun Mascarenhas has said, “DC Senthil was currently the only one whom I had high hopes on. Big loss to DK... especially Mangaluru.

He was supposed to bring out new initiative to raise complaints, which I strongly believed was a game-changer in public grievance redressal system.

All is shattered now.. (sic)”

Activist Ashok Bhat has sent an email to Supreme Court demanding an inquiry on the resignation of Senthil on the grounds of not being able to function as per his power.

Jana Shikshana Trust director Sheena Shetty said the deputy commissioner had a plan to implement zero waste management in Mangaluru in the next six months. His resignation is a loss to Mangalureans, Shetty added.

As DC, Sasikanth Senthil had tackled the row over sand. He had recently embarked on an ambitious plan to ensure hassle-free sand supply to residents through a web-portal — https://www.dksandbazaar.com — wherein the entire process of booking and to delivery of the sand can take place online, without the interference of middlemen. In the last tweet on September 3 too, he had called upon people to use ‘dksandbazaar.com’, to avoid middlemen.

Since its inception in May, ‘dksandbazaar.com’ has completed 3,190 orders successfully in the district, Senthil had said in his tweet on September 1. In fact, he had the credit of restricting sand permits to 100 from 400 in the past.

When the illegal transportation of cattle was on the rise, he had come up with a mobile application — Livestock logistic control — to help the cattle transporters to intimate officials on transporting livestock including cattle, goat, sheep legally. He had successfully tackled the flood situation last year as well as this year. In addition, when there was a spurt in dengue in the district, he had effectively handled the situation.