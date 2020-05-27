Dakshina Kannada reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

Dakshina Kannada reported a whopping 11 COVID-19 positive cases till noon on Wednesday.

Out of the 11 positive COVID-19 cases, 10 have inter-state travel history to Maharashtra and one has travel history to Gujarat. All the positive cases have been shifted to Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru, said DC Sindhu B Rupesh.

The positive cases are P2285, a 35-year-old man who had arrived Maharashtra on May 15 and was in a quarantine centre at Ullal, his another family member P2286, a 35-year-old woman was in a quarantine centre in Mangaluru; P2287, a 46-year-old man, P2288, an 11-year-old girl, P2289, a 59-year-old woman who were in a quarantine centre at Ullal, a three-year-old child (P2290) who was at a house in Bajpe after arriving from Maharashtra, P2326, a 37-year-old woman, P2329, a 39-year-old man and P2330, a 17-year-old girl, who were at a quarantine centre in Puttur after returning from Mumbai on May 16, P2327, a 45-year-old woman who arrived from Mumbai on May 17 and was in a quarantine centre at Belthangady and P2328, a 22-year-old man who arrived from Gujarat and was in a quarantine centre at Ullal.

Dakshina Kannada has registered a total of 81 positive cases with 48 active cases so far.

Meanwhile, Udupi registered nine COVID-19 positive cases and all those who were tested positive had arrived from Maharashtra and were in quarantine centres. Udupi has so far registered a total of 120 cases with 116 active cases.

Three more positive cases were reported in Chikkamagaluru, thus taking the total tally in the district to 12. All three have an inter-state travel history to Maharashtra.