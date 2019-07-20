Deficit rain may hit power generation at Harangi

The hydroelectricity generation by Energy Development Company (EDCL) using water from Harangi reservoir will have a setback following deficit rainfall affecting water storage in Harangi reservoir.

The maximum storage capacity of the reservoir is 2,859-feet and the water-level stood at 2,823.22-feet on Saturday.

Only 2.961 TMC water is available now. The inflow of water is 1,588 cusecs. Last year, the water level in the reservoir had touched 2,856.50 feet during the corresponding period with an inflow of 7,305 cusecs. About 12,868 cusecs water was released to the river.

The EDCL generates electricity using the water from the left canal released from the reservoir. The water is released to the canal only after storing 8 TMC water every year. Currently, as there is only 2.9 TMC water, the release of the water to the canal is difficult, said reservoir Assistant Engineer Nagaraju.

According to sources, the EDCL had a target to generate 25,000 million units of electricity. With the deficit rainfall, it might be difficult to generate the highest amount of electricity.

The EDCL had in 1998 entered into an understanding with the state government for 30 years, to generate power using the water from the reservoir. The electricity is generated for five months till December.

EDCL manager Shivasubramani said, "The deficit rainfall will affect electricity generation, which in turn will affect industries, farmers and citizens. If the rain fails in the coming days, then EDCL will find it difficult to generate electricity."