Desi dress mooted for convocation

Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor P S Yadapadithaya has said that a committee will be constituted to look into the replacing of ceremonial robes with desi dress during the convocation.

At the academic council meeting, he said that the silky robes used during the convocation at university can be replaced with handloom or khadi. “We will have Indian wear instead of glittery, silky robes which are uncomfortable in the hot humid weather. The expert committee’s report will be placed before the Syndicate meeting for approval,” he said.

The convocation of Mangalore University is likely to be held in the month of December, he said.

Plastic-free campus

Taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to make the country free from plastics, the VC said that efforts are being made to free the university campus from plastic with help of organisations, including Mata Amritanandamayi Mutt and Ramakrishna Mission.

He said awareness will be created in the five surrounding villages including Konaje, Assaigoli, Belma and Pavoor in this regard. The university has also decided not to use flex for any programmes, he added.