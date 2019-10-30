Dhyan Chinnappa appointed as Adnl Advocate General

Senior advocate of Kodagu, Maletira Dhyan Chinnappa, has been appointed as the Additional Advocate General of Dharwad Bench of the High Court.
Dhyan Chinnappa obtained his Law degree in National Law College, Bengaluru, and attained post-graduation from London in 2002. He has served in various courts in the country.
He is the son of M P Chinnappa and Kaveri Chinnappa.
