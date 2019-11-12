Disease turns orange harvest bitter in Kodagu

The harvest of the Kodagu orange has come down drastically due to the infestation of fungus, worrying the growers. The Kodagu orange is at crossroads and has been on the verge of extinction as there are limited orchards cultivating the authentic variety of the fruit.

The disease, which is caused by a fungus, has been resulting in the withering of the ripe fruit. The growers are left with no other choice than to pluck the raw fruits and sell them.

The oranges from Kodagu are known for their taste and aroma, which separate them from the other varieties.

In the past, orange was the sub-crop in the coffee plantations. But, the infestation of disease resulted in the death of orange plants and made the growers divert from the cultivation of orange.

However, traditional growers had continued with the cultivation and currently, orange is grown on 3,000 acres in Kodagu. The horticulture department is providing subsidies to the farmers to grow Kodagu orange.

According to the farmers, the humid climate is intensifying the growth of fungus on the plants. This year’s weather has been unfavourable for the crop.

Orange is cultivated in two seasons in a year. However, the post monsoon harvest is in great demand, which comes to the market during winter. Coffee growers have been handing over the trees to the contractors, who take care of the crop. Kodagu orange is made available in the major cities of the country.

Fruit vendors said that a significant amount of crop is being lost this year, due to excess rain. Orange trees are normally grown for shade in coffee plantations. The trees lacking care will be affected by yellow leaf disease. The disease affected trees gradually dry up and die.

In order to encourage the farmers to grow Kodagu orange, saplings are provided at the nursery of the horticulture department in Bethu village. Along with agriculturists, there are a lot of non-agriculturists who purchase orange saplings from the nursery.