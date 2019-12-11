Dist-level farmers’ meet in Kundapur on December 14

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh has organised district-level farmers’ convention on December 14 at Vyasaraja Kalamandira in Kundapur.

Speaking to media persons, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh district president Navenchandra Shetty said that SCDCC bank president M N Rajendra Kumar will inaugurate the event. Sangh national president I N Basavegowda will preside over and  DKMUL president Raviraj Hegde will be the chief guest. 

The papers presented  at the seminar include “the pasteurization of coconut and its value addition” by CPCRI senior scientist Dr K B Hebbar; “the future of organic farmer” by Bharatiya Kisan Sangh  state president Anand; “the need for mechanisation and scientific farming” by Kambadakone Raitha Seva Sahakari Sangha president Prakashchandra shett and “the survival of the biodiversity in Western Ghats” by environment expert M Dinesh Nayak.

At least 1,000 farmers are expected to take part in the event, Shetty said.

