DK police contacts lone women, sr citizens

  Apr 09 2020
Amid the lockdown, Dakshina Kannada police have taken up an initiative to contact senior citizens and women, living alone in their houses, in different parts of the district and to listen to their grievances.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police (SP) B M Laxmi Prasad said besides listening to their grievances, awareness was also created on Covid -19 and precautionary measures to be taken to contain the Covid-19.

The DK police have collected information on 268 women and 37,579 senior citizens, who live alone in houses across the district, he said. The police have contacted all the women and 3,571 senior citizens till now. Efforts are also being made solve their problems as well, the SP added.

The public can also inform about senior citizens and women, who are living alone in their neighbourhood, by dialing control room 0824-2220508.

