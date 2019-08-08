DK rivers inches away from breaching level

Close on the heels of heavy rain lashing catchment areas, many rivers in spate are barely inches from breaching the danger level on Thursday evening.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) bulletin, issued at 7 pm on Thursday, the level of River Nethravathi in Bantwal was 8.5 mt (danger level 8.5 mt), Nethravathi in Uppingady was 30.0 mt (31.5 mt) and Kumaradhara river in Uppinangady was 4.9 mt (danger level 5.0 mt).

Earlier during the day, the district administration had sounded a red alert along the river banks as most rivers seemed to breach the danger mark.

Evacuation

Incessant rain resulted in low-lying areas in Udane on NH 75, Alankaru, Kalkunda in Puttur taluk, Kandaladka, Mitthuru, Panja, Aramboru, Parody in Sullia and Subrahmanya getting inundated.

Traffic on NH-75 was restored after the flooding of the highway (near Udane) receded. Eight families with a total of 25 people from Sullia taluk were shifted to a relief centre in Kalmakaru. Six families with 18 people were shifted to a relief centre in Ambedkar Bhavan in Subramanya.

Holiday

The outflow from Thumbe Dam increased to 2,807 cusec as the inflow is 2,807 cusec. The average rainfall that lashed the district was between 115 to 160 mm.

The Charmadi Ghat will remain closed for traffic on Friday as labourers continued to clear landslides. As a precaution, the district administration extended the holiday for schools and colleges to Friday also.

Fishing

Boats that had ventured deep into the sea for fishing on August 1, cut short their trip and returned to shore due to inclement weather on Thursday.

Mangalore Trawl Boat Fishermen’s Association President Nithin Kumar and Mangaluru Purse Seine Boat Fishermen Association President Mohan Bengre told DH that around 300 trawl boats had returned home.

They are anchored at the New Mangalore Port as the seas were turbulent. NMPT accommodated all the boats, he said. With the height of waves touching 3.5 to 4 meters, fishermen are cautioned not to venture into the sea.

As many as 10 coconut trees were uprooted and washed away because of sea erosion at Battampady, along Uchhila coast in Someshwar, on Thursday morning.