DKMUL president resigns

Dakshina Kannada Co-operative Milk Producers Union Limited (DKMUL) President Raviraj Hegde has tendered resignation voluntarily.
In a press release, he stated that with the support of the directors and staff of DKMUL, he could discharge his duties effectively even during the pandemic.
