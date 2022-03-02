DKMUL president resigns

DKMUL president resigns

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 02 2022, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2022, 23:47 ist

Dakshina Kannada Co-operative Milk Producers Union Limited (DKMUL) President Raviraj Hegde has tendered resignation voluntarily.

In a press release, he stated that with the support of the directors and staff of DKMUL, he could discharge his duties effectively even during the pandemic.

DKMUL
Raviraj Hegde
resigns

