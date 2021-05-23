Doctor strives to make Suntikoppa free of Covid-19

Dr Jeevan from Primary Health Centre, Suntikoppa, has set an example by making door-to-door visits to collect throat swabs, in order to make Suntikoppa town and hobli free of Covid-19.

Suntikoppa government PHC has seven sub-centres. Amid a shortage of staff, he has been working day and night for the welfare of people. The gesture by the doctor has been appreciated by all.

He diagnoses patients at the outpatient department of the hospital from morning till noon. He also conducts throat swab tests of people.

He has created awareness by visiting Haleri, Kambibane, Kedakal, Horuru and Heruru villagers.

After Dr Jeevan’s initiative, many patients have come out courageously to get themselves tested for Covid-19.

Incidentally, after the number of Covid-19 tests has increased, a minimum of 12 people are being tested positive in the limits of the PHC, daily.

Dr Jeevan, along with Dr Nisarga, nursing staff and Asha workers have been convincing people to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The PHC has been handling maternity cases as well. Many victims who meet with accidents on the nearby National Highway are also rushed to the Suntikoppa PHC where the injured are being provided with first aid.

Dr Jeevan said that the service during the last two and a half years in Suntikoppa has been fulfilling.

Even though there have been some allegations against him, the general public has respected him a lot.

My main intention is to make my native place Suntikoppa, free of Covid-19, he said.

Latif, a resident of Suntikoppa, said that many Covid-19 positive cases have come to light and people were able to get treatment at the right time, as tests were conducted in the nooks and corners of Suntikoppa, thanks to the initiative by Dr Jeevan.