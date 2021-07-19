Driver killed in accident at Perumbadi

The driver of a KSRTC bus died on the spot after he lost control over the vehicle and rammed a tree at Perumbadi on the border of Kodagu-Kerala.

The deceased is Swamy (45), a native of Chamarajnagara. The driver was caught between the bus and the tree.

On hearing the news of the accident at 4.45 am, fire service personnel from Kerala and youth from Virajpet rushed to the spot. They had a tough time getting the driver out of the bus.

The bus was bound to Kannur from Bengaluru. There were 19 passengers on the bus.

Had the bus not rammed the tree, it would have fallen into a 100-feet deep gorge, said eye witness from the spot.

The conductor and passengers suffered minor injuries. A case has been registered at Virajpet Rural Police Station.