Drug abuse on the rise in Dakshina Kannada: Khader

District In-charge Minister U T Khader visited the girl, who was stabbed more than a dozen times by her stalker, at K S Hegde Hospital in Deralakatte on Sunday.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said the victim, Deeksha, was responding to the treatment. He consoled her parents and offered financial assistance from his own pocket.

He also lauded the nurse and the driver of ambulance who rushed to the spot on getting the news of stabbing. The nurse on reaching the spot saw the stalker, Sushanth, with knife and was able to convince him to stop stabbing the girl.

Khader assured to recommend the name of the nurse for Shaurya award. Lamenting over the increase in drug abuse cases in the district, he said in spite of the police efforts to contain drug menace, it was going on unabated.

Drug peddlers

The police will be pressured to initiate strict action against drug peddlers. “It looks like Sushanth attacked Deeksha under the influence of drugs. The accused is already under police custody,” Khader added.

On MP Shobha Karandlaje’s allegation that he was supporting cattle traffickers, Khader said, “Karandlaje had not seen her constituency properly. Let her solve the problems in her constituency first. There are MLAs, MLCs and an MP in Dakshina Kannada to solve the issues bothering the district. Karandlaje should not level false allegations against Dakshina Kannada district. Let her look into the problems effecting her constituency.”

“In spite of people rejecting the candidature of Shobha Karandlaje in Udupi-Chikmagalur, she won the election in the name of Modi. Shobha should introspect on her work in her constituency. I will not give damn to what Shobha alleges,” said Khader.

Meeting

On illegal transportation of cattle, the minister said a meeting of leaders from all religions would be convened shortly.

“I will seek suggestions from senior leaders, seers, religious heads. Let Shobha Karandlaje give her suggestions during the meeting. Shobha had been levelling allegations against me since the beginning. As a minister I had tried to shutdown skill game centre and massage parlours operating illegally in the district.”

He said, “All efforts have been made to restore peace and harmony in the district. In the name of cattle transport, members from minority community, backward class and common man are assaulted. I will hold discussion with the officials in this regard.”