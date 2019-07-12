Dumping of garbage: Informers to get cash reward

In a bid to punish those dumping garbage beside the roads, Belapu Gram Panchayat has announced a cash reward of Rs 1,000 for people who tip-off the panchayat about those dumping garbage on the sides of the road.

The gram panchayat PDO (panchayat development officer) acting on a tip off had slapped a fine on a tempo driver, who was caught dumping waste beside a road.

The informer was paid a reward of Rs 1,000. The gram panchayat has been implementing “Swaccha Mewa Jayathe” to create awareness on solid waste management and scientific disposal of garbage, as per the directions of state government.

A fine of Rs 2,000 will be collected from those who dump garbage on the sides of the roads and on vacant land.

Belapu Gram Panchayat President Deviprasad Shetty said, “We want to keep our villages clean. An awareness is being created among villagers on the slapping of fine for dumping waste.”

The gram panchayat had also introduced night beat system to discourage vehicles from dumping waste. In addition, CCTV cameras have been installed at strategic locations. The garbage collection vehicles also visit houses once in three days to collect garbage.

“A temporary Solid Liquid Resource Management (SLRM) unit had been set up for scientific disposal of the waste. Strict action will be initiated against those from outside the gram panchayat jurisdiction dumping waste.”

Shetty said the gram panchayat had accorded priority to cleanliness and sanitation. It is our duty to keep our surroundings clean. “Initially, we will impose fine on defaulters. If the dumping continues, we will file complaints in the police station and withdraw all facilities from such violators”, he added.