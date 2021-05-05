Eight people succumb to Covid-19 in Kodagu

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • May 05 2021, 00:35 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 00:47 ist

As many as 658 fresh cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Kodagu district on Tuesday morning.

Among the new cases, 227 cases are from Madikeri taluk, 321 cases are from Somwarpet taluk and 110 cases are from Virajpet taluk.

The district's tally of Covid-19 cases has reached 13,132. A total of 8,621 people have been cured and discharged so far and 576 people were discharged during the last 24 hours as on Tuesday morning at 8 am.

There are 4,378 active cases in the district. There have been 133 Covid-19 related deaths in the district so far. Eight people have died due to Covid-19 during the last 24 hours.

The number of containment zones is 484, stated the district administration.

