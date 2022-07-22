Elderly ascetic Sri Krishna Deviprasad teertha swamiji kills self in Mangaluru

Elderly ascetic kills self in Mangaluru

  Jul 22 2022, 17:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2022, 17:23 ist

An elderly ascetic, Sri Krishna Deviprasad Teertha Swamiji, was found dead in his ashram in Bajpe police station limits on Friday.

Based on the complaint of Swamiji's wife, Bajpe police have registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body for post-mortem.

Sri Krishna Deviprasad Teertha Swamiji was a hotelier in Mumbai. He had renounced all worldly pleasures in order to lead a life of an ascetic in the ashram he had built in Talakala near Bajpe.

According to police sources, Swamiji's mother and wife stayed in a house built close to the ashram. Their only daughter was staying in a foreign country, sources added.
 

