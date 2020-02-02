Ex-serviceman honoured in marriage function

Setting an example, family members and friends of an ex-serviceman felicitated him during a marriage programme held in Madikeri on Sunday.

Captain (retd) G S Rajaram, son of Satyanarayana and Indira, is an ex-serviceman who served in the Indian Army for 30 years. He worked in various parts of the country.

After attaining superannuation recently, he had returned to his native village.

The gesture by Rajaram’s relatives has gathered huge appreciation by the people and the video of the felicitation given to him during the marriage function is being circulated on social media.

The marriage function of Nikhil Bhat and Soumyashree was held in Omkara Sadana in Madikeri. The groom’s mother is the sister of Rajaram.

The ex-serviceman, along with his wife G R Savitha and mother Indira, were felicitated by former DGP Timmappaiah Madiwal and entrepreneur S G Srinivas, in the presence of relatives and friends.

Speaking on the occasion, Capt (retd) G S Rajaram said that his 30 years service to the Indian Army has been an accomplishment. The soldiers think more about their country than their family.

Major (retd) Venkatagiri and ex-serviceman Kiggalu Girish were present.