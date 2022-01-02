Facilities developed by Mescom to be inaugurated

Various development works initiated by Mescom at Kadaba and Sullia taluks will be inaugurated by Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar at 10 am on January 3.

The Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (MESCOM) has added an additional 8 Mega Volt Amp (MVA) transformer at the 33/11 kV power substation in Kukke Subrahmanya and 20 MVA at the 110/33 kv substation at Puttur.

The new 11 kV feeder lines have been installed, while conductors of some feeders have been upgraded.

With an expenditure of Rs 2.27 crore on these development works, about 20,000 energy consumers in and around Subrahmanya will get quality power supply.

The power supply company will also save about 4.60 lakh units of power annually with the upgrades.

Further, the upgraded facility is being backed up by laying a 33 kV underground power cable from the 33 kV Guttigaru substation to the Subrahmanya substation at a cost of Rs 7.8 crore.

Mescom has constructed a new 33 kV line from Bolubailu in Sullia taluk to Sullia substation with a 4.3 km-long Coyote conductor line and a 1.2 km underground line. It has also constructed a 33 kV terminal bay at the Sullia substation, all at a cost of Rs 3 crore.