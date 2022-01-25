Family donates organs of brain dead woman

Six patients will be benefited from the organ donation from a 57-year-old brain dead woman. Her heart/heart valves, liver, two kidneys and two corneas were harvested recently.

A road accident occurred at 4 pm on January 22, at Gummanuru Road, Gudalu village, near Davangere. The victim, identified as Indramma B M, aged 57 years, was admitted to Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, on January 23. She was severely injured.

Despite the efforts of doctors to save her, the prognosis was poor and she did not show any signs of recovery. She was declared brain dead by the doctors officially twice at 6 hours intervals. The first was at 10.29 am on January 24 and the second at 4.53 pm under the 1994 protocols and procedures of the 1994 Human Rights Act.

Indramma’s husband, Nanjundappa H N, expressed his willingness to donate her viable organs.

As per Jeevasarthakathe protocols and decisions, two corneas and one kidney were retained by Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, for the registered patients, one kidney was sent to Yenepoya Hospital, Mangaluru, and heart/ heart valve to the patients of MGM Hospital, Chennai.

Nanjundappa said, “Organ donation is a noble cause and my wife has committed a great deed even in her death.”

Medical Superintendent Dr Avinash Shetty said, “Organ donation is a great work to save lives and people should encourage such good things” and thanked Indramma’s family who decided to donate her organs.

The harvested organs were transferred to all the recipients’ hospitals with the support of the police from Manipal through the Mangaluru International Airport via a green corridor.

Mangaluru International Airport facilitated speedy clearance of retrieved organs to Chennai. The organs (heart and heart valve) reached the airport via Udupi from Kasturba Hospital in a green corridor.