Farmers make beeline to buy seeds

DHNS
DHNS, Birur,
  • Apr 30 2020, 20:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2020, 20:38 ist
Farmers wait outside the Raitha Samparka Kendra to purchase seeds for cultivation in Birur. DH Photo

With a month left for the arrival of monsoon, hundreds of farmers thronged the Raitha Samparka Kendra to purchase seeds to start farming activities.

The agriculture department started the distribution of seeds for the Kharif season from Wednesday. A large number of farmers visited the Kendra to purchase groundnut seeds. All the available stock of 80 quintal seeds was emptied within a few hours of opening of the Kendra. Seeds of green gram, tur dal, long yard beans and groundnut were available at the centre.

Agriculture officer Dr Somalingappa said, "Nearly, 11,910 hectares of land in Birur hobli is being used for cultivation. A majority of the farmers cultivate horticultural crops. The farmers have been asked mandatorily to wear masks and use sanitisers before entering the Raitha Samparka Kendra. The groundnut seeds will arrive next Monday. The seeds of ragi, jowar and sunflower will also be available for sale later."

 
 
 

 

