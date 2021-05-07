Fight continues against Covid, amid fear of wild animals

“During the first wave of Covid-19, we worked day and night to fight against the pandemic. As the second wave has already crept in, there is a fear among Covid warriors, not only about the virus but also about wild animals,” said Primary Health Centre, Balele, Junior Health Assistant T S Harini.

She said that there is no respite from visiting the villages sharing borders with Nagarahole forest.

She along with other Covid warriors visit people infected with Covid-19 in the villages.

T S Harini hails from Tholurushettalli in Somwarpet taluk. She conducts field visits in Kottageri, Karmadu and Vaddaramadu villages.

In Kottageri and Karmadu, there are lots of line houses in the coffee plantations. These areas are known for the menace of tigers and elephants. However, she is duty-bound to go there.

About 30 cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Vaddaramadu village last year and she had to stay in the village for several months.

This year, again two cases are found. A two-year-old child and a nine-year-old boy were tested positive for Covid-19. Harini is accompanied by an Asha worker.

Harini has also provided Covid-19 vaccinations to hundreds of people.

Those who come for the second time for the booster dose, search for her and say that she has the skill of providing a painless vaccine.

She has not visited her home for the last three months, owing to her busy schedule, even though she wants to see her parents.