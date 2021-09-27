Film on Field Marshal K M Cariappa to be made

Film director Raghavendra said that the family of Field Marshal K M Cariappa has given permission to Neo Cinema Samsthe to make a film on Cariappa.

Addressing reporters in Madikeri on Monday, he said that it will be his pride to direct the film. Actor Prem has been selected to play the lead role.

“Information has been obtained from Cariappa’s son Air Marshal Nanda Cariappa in Madikeri. The objective of the film is to narrate Field Marshal Cariappa’s valour to the entire world. The film is being made in Kannada, English and Hindi and is a big-budget movie,” he said.

Raghavendra further said that preparation will be done for eight months for screenplay and selection of places for shooting.

After the shooting, the film will hit screens in two years, he added.

Actor Prem said that Kodagu is a land of patriotism and culture.

If two children take birth in a Kodava family, one is sent to the army and another is chosen for agriculture. The life of Field Marshal K M Cariappa makes everyone proud, he said.

Madikeri CMC former member Veenakshi, film producer Arun Pradeep and distributor Anand were present, among others.