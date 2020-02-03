Final round of public hearing on Mangaluru violence

The final round of public hearing as a part of the magisterial inquiry into the violence in the city on December 19, will be held at the Court Hall of the Assistant Commissioner, Mini Vidhana Soudha, in Mangaluru, between 11 am and 1 pm on February 6.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh, who is heading the inquiry, has asked eyewitnesses and people with evidence or any information about the incident to depose before him.

No evidence will be accepted after the final round of hearing, added the deputy commissioner.

The police firing had claimed the lives of Nausheen and Jaleel when the anti-CAA protest turned violent in Mangaluru.