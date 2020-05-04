Finally, stranded Navodaya students to return

Twenty-two students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Mudipu, who remained stranded in Uttar Pradesh following the lockdown, will return to the district on May 8.

Under migration policy, students of ninth standard in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyala in Mudipu had gone to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in J P Nagar in Uttar Pradesh to pursue their studies for one year.

After completing their studies, they were to return to their homes on March 22 and 24. But, owing to the lockdown, they remained stranded in the school for over 40 days.

They left Uttar Pradesh in a bus on Monday and will reach Aurangabad on Tuesday. Teachers from Navodaya Vidyalaya in Mudipu had left for Aurangabad in a KSRTC bus, to bring the students back.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya principal V Srinivasan said that the students did not face any problem as they were inside the Navodaya campus. All the students are safe and healthy.