Fishing permit scrapped

The Director of Fisheries department, Bengaluru, has scrapped fishing permit issued to Kaveri Meenugarika Sahakara Sangha following the recent incident in which fishermen caught Mahseer fish in the backwaters of Harangi reservoir in the taluk.

The letter, issued by the Fisheries department, stated that Mahseer was a protected variety of fish. Catching the fish and consuming it is an offense. A huge Mahseer fish was recently caught in the backwaters of Harangi, in violation of rules. Therefore, the permit issued to the association for fishing is cancelled, the department stated.