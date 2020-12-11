Flight services between Mangaluru and Mysuru commences

India Post released a commemorative stamp to mark the inaugral flight

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 11 2020, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2020, 16:21 ist
The flight that arrived from Mysuru at Mangalore International Airport. Credit: DH Photo

Flight services between Mangaluru and Mysuru commenced on Friday with the Alliance Air flight landing at Mangaluru.

The flight landed with 78 passengers. Under Udaan, flight services are operational between Mangaluru and Mysuru four times a week—Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The distance between Mangaluru and Mysuru is 255 km and it takes around six to seven hours in a bus.

Tweeting the arrival of the flight from Mysuru to Mangaluru Airport, the official handle of Mangaluru International Airport said “With a zestful water cannon salute, we welcomed the inaugural @allianceair flight from #Mysuru to #Mangaluru. Aboard this first flight was the commemorative stamp released by @IndiaPostOffice marking this historic moment. Here's to the promising beginnings. #GatewayToGoodness.”

Mangaluru
Mysuru
COVID-19
Mangaluru International Airport

