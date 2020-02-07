Floral paradise recreated at Raja Seat; enthrals crowds

The annual fruit and flower show which began at Raja Seat in Madikeri on Friday has been attracting tourists and nature lovers in large numbers.

Artifacts featuring Virat Kohli, Wing Commander Abhinandan, Kuvempu, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Narendra Modi, B S Yediyurappa, A P J Abdul Kalam, Mahatma Gandhi, Siddaganga seer, Dr B R Ambedkar, Field Marshal K M Cariappa, General Thimmaiah and Pejavara seer--- all carved out of watermelons, mesmerise visitors, at the entrance of Raja Seat.

6,000 flower pots

A total of 6,000 flower pots have been arranged in the park. Flowers exhibiting a wide spectrum of colours and species, arranged in artistic patterns, have been providing a visual treat.

Raja Seat, which had lost its sheen owing to lack of flower-bearing plants, is now wearing a refreshed look.

The main attraction, however, is the traditional ‘Ainmane’ (house), designed with lakhs of flowers. A lot of visitors were seen taking selfies in front of the Ainmane.

Rocket

The heart made out of roses, rocket launching station of ISRO, coffee pot and the cup, Mickey Mouse, Swami Vivekananda and other artefacts made out of flowers are making the people spellbound.

Cultural programmes will be held in the evenings, as a part of the fruit and the flower show. Food festival is being held in Gandhi Maidan. People have been relishing their taste buds with sugarcane juice from Mandya and other delicacies. Stalls have been put up by the Horticulture Department and private nurseries, featuring the sale of various flower-bearing plants.

Speaking after inaugurating the fruit and flower show, Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan called upon the people to come to Raja Seat in large numbers to see the

show.

The show is being organised by the Department of Horticulture at a cost of Rs 20 lakh. Cultural programmes are being organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture and Karnataka Kodava Sahitya Academy, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said it has been a tradition to organise fruit and flower show in the month of January or February every year. The show will be on till Monday.MLC Veena Acchaiah, MLC Sunil Subramani, Kodagu Zilla Panchayat President B A Harish, Vice President Lokeshwari Gopal, Hopcoms President Biddatanda Ramesh Changappa and Horticulture department Deputy Director Chandrashekhar were present.