Flower vendor reaps success in marigold crop

Marigold flowers are in full bloom on the paddy field belonging to a flower merchant at Shettikoppa village and are fetching good returns.

He has been cultivating marigold on rain-fed paddy field. Lokesh had started selling flowers 10 years ago. Instead of purchasing flowers from farmers, he decided to cultivate flowers and sell in his shop. Accordingly, he took 1.5 acres of land on lease for cultivating marigold.

He had purchased 4,000 marigold plants by paying Rs 2 for each plant and planted on the field. He harvested the yield after 40 days. Normally, plants are planted during Gauri-Ganesha festival to get the harvest during Dasara.

If the yield is good, then one can reap 20 to 25 kgs of flower from one plant. The more you harvest, the more one can get flowers. Marigold fetches Rs 80 to Rs 100 per kg during Dasara-Deepavali festival. During normal season it fetches Rs 50 per kg.

Variation

There has been a slight variation in the yield this year owing to rain. Had there been no rain, the yield would have been good.

"The bright orange colour marigold lasts long when compared to yellow colour marigold. As I sell directly to the customers, I fetch a good price," said Lokesh.

"I had spent Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 for planting 4,000 plants. I have reaped 20 quintal to 25 quintal harvest," said Lokesh.

"The more sunshine, the better the yield. A plant flowers for 60 days. After completing the harvest, I will cultivate chrysanthemum on the land," he adds.